Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will start Sunday
Beverley will start Sunday against San Antonio, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Danilo Gallinari (back) out for Sunday's matchup, the Clippers will go small by inserting Beverley into the starting lineup. Beverley started the first 16 games of the season for Los Angeles, averaging 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4. assists in 26.4 minutes.
