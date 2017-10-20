Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will start Thursday

Beverley will start alongside Milos Teodosic during Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.

This is certainly an interesting development, as it was assumed one of Beverley and Teodosic would start -- not both. Regardless, this news doesn't seem to affect Beverley's fantasy stock, as he was expected to see a significant workload regardless.

