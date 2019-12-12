Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Friday
Beverley (concussion) will not play Friday against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley exited Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a concussion and will miss at least one additional game as a result. With the Clippers also set to play Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising if Beverley's absence extended into next week. Lou Williams figures to benefit from Beverley's absence.
