Beverley (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley missed the Clippers' three game road trip during the week, and he'll be unable to return to the court as the Clippers return home Saturday. Reggie Jackson, Lou Williams and Terance Mann should see increased roles in his absence once again.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Set to miss three-game trip•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't return Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Efficient in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Quality line in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Contributes 17 points vs. Jazz•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Sitting out Monday•