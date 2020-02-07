Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Saturday
Beverley (groin) won't be available Saturday against the Timberwolves, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Beverley will miss his first game since Jan. 26. In his place, Landry Shamet and Lou Williams could see extra usage in the backcourt.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Groin injury resurfaces•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in winning effort•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Back in action•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Likely returning Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.