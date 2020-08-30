Beverley (calf) won't play in Sunday's Game 6 against Dallas, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
There was hope that Beverley would be able to return Sunday but that simply won't be the case. The guard will miss yet another game in Orlando while dealing with a left calf strain. With Beverley out for a fifth straight, Landry Shamet is in line for another start.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Doubtful for Game 6•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play in Game 5•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Likely out for Game 5•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Sitting out Game 4•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Unlikely to play Sunday•