Beverley, due to a sore left calf, will not play Thursday against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley has seen fewer than 30 minutes in each of the past two games, and he'll sit out Thursday, which marks the second half of a back-to-back. In his absence, Lou Williams and Rodney McGruder could see increased usage.

