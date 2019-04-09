Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play vs. Utah
Beverley (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to a hip injury. With Wednesday serving as the final matchup of the regular season, his next chance to return will come in the first game of the playoffs.
