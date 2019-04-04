Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Wednesday
Beverley (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Despite playing 48 minutes over his last two games, Beverley will be held out Wednesday due to an nagging right hip injury. Look for Lou Williams and Tyrone Wallace to see increases in run in Beverley's absence.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Cleared to play•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Probable Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Deemed questionable vs. Bucks•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.