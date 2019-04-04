Beverley (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Despite playing 48 minutes over his last two games, Beverley will be held out Wednesday due to an nagging right hip injury. Look for Lou Williams and Tyrone Wallace to see increases in run in Beverley's absence.

