Beverley won't return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right knee soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley hurt his knee during the first half of Sunday's contest, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game at halftime. Reggie Jackson started the second half in his place, and it's not yet clear whether he'll return for Tuesday's game against Atlanta. Prior to his departure, Beverley posted seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 13 minutes.