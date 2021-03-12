Beverley won't return to Thursday's game against Golden State due to right knee soreness, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Beverley previously dealt with right knee soreness this season which kept him sidelined for a total of eight games, with the most recent one being Feb 7. Thus, the guard won't return in this one after experiencing soreness sometime during the first half of Thursday's game. Reggie Jackson and Lou Williams should fill in for Beverly during the remainder of the contest.
