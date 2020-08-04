Beverley (calf) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Suns, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, the Clippers will play it safe with Beverley, who exited the game in the first half due to a left calf injury. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Mavericks.
