Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't return Wednesday
Beverley will not return to Wednesday's contest against the Raptors due to a concussion, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley posted 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes before exiting the game with a concussion, though his status for Friday's tilt in Minnesota is now in question. Derrick Walton Jr. could see additional playing time during Beverley's absence.
