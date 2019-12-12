Play

Beverley will not return to Wednesday's contest against the Raptors due to a concussion, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley posted 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes before exiting the game with a concussion, though his status for Friday's tilt in Minnesota is now in question. Derrick Walton Jr. could see additional playing time during Beverley's absence.

