Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Works out before practice

Beverley worked out before the Clippers' practice Wednesday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is certainly a good sign for Beverley and the Clippers, as the guard has missed the team's past three games with soreness in his right knee. That said, there is still no timetable for a return and he should be considered day-to-day. In the meantime, Austin Rivers and Sindarious Thornwell will probably continue drawing starts in the backcourt.