Coach Doc Rivers said after Saturday's 120-107 loss to the Jazz that he remains concerned about Beverley's status after the guard injured his right wrist in the contest, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley removed himself at one point early in the third quarter after falling hard on his right arm while attempting to convert a driving layup over Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The point guard was sent to the locker room for X-rays -- which returned negative -- before he checked back into the contest in the fourth quarter, but only played a few minutes before checking out for good and finishing with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block. The Clippers are off until Tuesday, when they'll play in Sacramento.