Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Cleared of injury
Patterson (back) doesn't appear on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Patterson experienced back spasms in Friday's 119-91 loss to the Bucks, playing just seven minutes in the contest and finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist. His absence from the injury report suggests his removal from Friday's contest was mostly precautionary, so look for him to fill a minor role off the bench as the Clippers move on to the next stop in their road trip.
