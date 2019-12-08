Patterson (back) doesn't appear on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Patterson experienced back spasms in Friday's 119-91 loss to the Bucks, playing just seven minutes in the contest and finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist. His absence from the injury report suggests his removal from Friday's contest was mostly precautionary, so look for him to fill a minor role off the bench as the Clippers move on to the next stop in their road trip.