Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Coming off bench Saturday
Patterson will come off the bench Saturday against the Jazz.
Patterson was inserted into the starting rotation for the past two contests, but he'll return to coming off the pine Saturday night. In his two starts, the veteran averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16 minutes per contest.
