Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Coming off the pine Tuesday
Patterson will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Patterson heads to the bench after recording one assist across 13 minutes starting in Sunday's loss to the Nuggets. Kevin Love is resting Tuesday, which probably factored into the Clippers decision of rolling with the smaller Maurice Harkless in their starting rotation.
