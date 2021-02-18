Patterson scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and corralled six rebounds Wednesday in a loss to the Jazz.

The veteran hasn't played much this season, but he was allotted 15 minutes on the court with Kawhi Leonard (leg), Paul George (toe) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) all out of action. Patterson tallied a season high in boards in the loss in addition to his seven points. He doesn't appear destined for more than a deep bench role and shouldn't be a consideration in any fantasy format.