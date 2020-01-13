Play

Patterson had just one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Patterson was in the starting lineup Sunday but you wouldn't have known by looking at his boxscore. He missed all four of his shots, adding a solitary assist in what was a curious decision by head coach Doc Rivers. Patterson's days of being a fantasy asset are well behind him and there is no reason to consider him in most formats moving forward.

