Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Does nothing in starting role
Patterson had just one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Patterson was in the starting lineup Sunday but you wouldn't have known by looking at his boxscore. He missed all four of his shots, adding a solitary assist in what was a curious decision by head coach Doc Rivers. Patterson's days of being a fantasy asset are well behind him and there is no reason to consider him in most formats moving forward.
