Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Double-digit points off bench
Patterson managed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 19 minutes during the Clippers' 102-87 preseason loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
The veteran big man has rather quietly enjoyed a strong preseason, averaging 9.0 points (on 73.3 percent shooting) and 3.0 rebounds across three exhibitions. Patterson's offseason signing was understandably overshadowed by the bigger moves the Clippers pulled off, but he should enjoy decent playing time off the bench if he can reverse an unfavorable six-season trend of declining shooting percentages, one which saw him bottom out a 37.4 percent success rate from the floor with the Thunder in the 2018-19 campaign.
