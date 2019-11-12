Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Efficient from deep
Patterson finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during the Clippers' 98-88 win against the Raptors on Monday night.
Patterson recorded what was easily his best performance since the three-point mirage he put on against the Warriors in October, as the forward connected on 4-of-8 attempts from deep in only 15 minutes. While the veteran's efficiency from beyond the arc is a sign of encouragement, he has seen his playing time decrease substantially. Although he averaged an ample 24.7 minutes per game in October, the big man has seen just 15.3 minutes per game in November.
