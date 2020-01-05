Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Enters starting five
Patterson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Patterson played only seven minutes in the front end of the back-to-back Saturday, but he'll receive the start Sunday with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out. The veteran forward averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes over his two-game stint in the starting five during late December.
