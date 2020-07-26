Patterson produced 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 scrimmage win over the Wizards in Orlando.

Patterson led the Clippers in scoring on Saturday, but the absence of Montrezl Harrell has to be taken into account when analyzing Patterson's numbers. Harrell is expected to return to the bubble soon, but there isn't a clear timetable for his return. Ivica Zubac is on his way as well, but his status for the first seeding game is also in doubt. JaMychael Green started in Harrell's place in the starting lineup on Saturday, but expect Patterson to be in the mix more often while Harrell and Zubac are out.