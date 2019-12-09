Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Gets start Monday
Patterson (back) is starting Monday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Patterson has been cleared to return for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set after missing Sunday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms. He'll join the starting lineup in place of Kawhi Leonard, who is out for rest purposes. In 11 starts this season, Patterson is averaging 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.2 minutes.
