Patterson will start Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The 31-year-old will make his first start of the season with Nicolas Batum (groin) sitting out Sunday. It will be Patterson's fourth appearance in January, so he's unlikely to see extended run despite receiving the start.
