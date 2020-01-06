Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Limited minutes in spot start
Patterson posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 135-132 win over the Knicks.
With Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out, Patterson checked into the starting five, but it was JaMychal Green (32 minutes) who saw most of the run at power forward. Assuming Leonard is back in action Friday against the Warriors and no other key players are sitting out due to injuries, Patterson will likely be excluded from coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
