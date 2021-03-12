Patterson (personal) logged 11 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Clippers' 130-104 win over the Warriors, finishing with four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds.

Patterson missed the Clippers' final five games prior to the All-Star break while tending to a personal matter, but he rejoined the team as it kicked off its second-half schedule Thursday. Before leaving the team, Patterson hadn't been a regular member of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation, so he can't be counted on to play most nights.