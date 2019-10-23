Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Little impact as starter
Patterson started at power forward and finished with four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers.
Patterson entered the top unit with Paul George (shoulders) still on the mend from offseason surgery, but he wasn't able to do much with the opportunity. Coach Doc Rivers ultimately leaned on Maurice Harkless and JaMychal Green as the primary options at the position, and both project to offer more fantasy upside than Patterson while George is out. When George returns to action -- likely at some point in November -- Patterson could be dropped from the rotation entirely.
