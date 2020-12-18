Patterson did not suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz due to a right elbow injury, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson is sidelined due to a right elbow hyperextension Thursday. There's not yet any reason to believe that Patterson's injury will threaten his availability for the regular season.
