Patterson (personal) won't play Friday against the Grizzlies, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to personal reasons. Patterson was unlikely to see much playing time if available with the Clippers currently in good health.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Contributes in 15 minutes off bench•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Returns to bench role•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Scores 13 in start•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Joins starting five•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Works as backup center Sunday•