Patterson (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson's absence was described as a "minor situation," so there's reason to believe the veteran forward could be ready to go when the regular season begins next week.
