Patterson (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Patterson appeared to be clear of the back spasms since he wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report, but he won't end up being available Sunday. The 30-year-old has mostly played a minor role off the bench over the last month, so his absence shouldn't significantly impact the Clippers' rotation.

