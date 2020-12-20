Patterson (elbow) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Patterson was back on the court after dealing with a right elbow injury during the preseason. The 31-year-old should be ready to go for Tuesday's season opener versus the Lakers, but he may not be a regular fixture in head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation in 2020-21.
