Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Monday
Patterson (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Indiana, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
Patterson was held out of Sunday's win over Washington, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor on the second night of a back-to-back set. With JaMychal Green and Kawhi Leonard already ruled out, if Patterson does play, he could be set for a slightly increased role.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Out with back spasms•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Cleared of injury•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Will not return Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Efficient from deep•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Slump continues•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...