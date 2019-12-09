Play

Patterson (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Indiana, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

Patterson was held out of Sunday's win over Washington, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor on the second night of a back-to-back set. With JaMychal Green and Kawhi Leonard already ruled out, if Patterson does play, he could be set for a slightly increased role.

More News
Our Latest Stories