Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Sunday
Patterson is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Magic due to a mild left ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Patterson has emerged from Friday's win over the Heat with a sprained ankle, and it's possible he'll miss his first game since Jan. 2. More information may arrive following the Clippers' morning shootaround or pregame activities.
