Patterson has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

When Patterson joined the Clippers last season it marked his fifth team since getting drafted by the Rockets in 2010. He averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds across 13.2 minutes in 59 games with the team. The journeyman will presumably continue to primarily provide depth in the frontcourt in the upcoming season.