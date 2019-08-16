Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Reaches deal with Clippers
Patterson agreed Thursday with the Clippers on a one-year, $2.3 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Shortly after word surfaced that Patterson and the Thunder were working toward a buyout earlier this month, the Clippers emerged as the overwhelming favorite to land the 30-year-old power forward. Unsurprisingly, he'll fill one of the two remaining spots open on the Clippers' roster, signing with the team for the veteran minimum. After averaging just 13.7 minutes per game in 63 appearances with Oklahoma City in 2018-19, Patterson isn't expected to see his role grow while moving to a club with legitimate title aspirations.
