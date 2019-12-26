Patterson will get a second-straight start for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Patterson will start in place of Moe Harkless as coach Doc Rivers presumably wants to go with a slightly stauncher presence inside against Anthony Davis. Across 13 starts this season, Patterson's averaging 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.