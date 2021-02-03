Patterson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Nets, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 31-year-old had 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3PT) and three rebounds in a spot start Sunday, but Nicolas Batum (groin) is returning to action Tuesday. Patterson didn't play in the previous three games, so he's unlikely to have a significant role with the Clippers' frontcourt back to full health.