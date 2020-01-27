Patterson finished with 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four boards, and one assist in 22 minutes of a 112-97 win against the Magic on Sunday.

Patterson scored in double figures for the second straight game after getting the start with Paul George out. Patterson topped 20 minutes for the first time since mid-December. The extended time lead to an increase production but he's at risk of seeing his minutes fall again when his teammates get healthy. He'll face the Lakers on Tuesday.