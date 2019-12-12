Patterson provided 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over the Raptors.

Patterson played well against one of his former teams, reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth time through 23 appearances this season. He hasn't been a consistently useful option for fantasy purposes since his days as Toronto's sixth man (2013-2017).