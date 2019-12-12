Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Scores 11 in 24 minutes
Patterson provided 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over the Raptors.
Patterson played well against one of his former teams, reaching double figures in scoring for the fifth time through 23 appearances this season. He hasn't been a consistently useful option for fantasy purposes since his days as Toronto's sixth man (2013-2017).
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Gets start Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Out with back spasms•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Cleared of injury•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Will not return Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.