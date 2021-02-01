Patterson had 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3PT) and three rebounds in Sunday's win over the Knicks.

Patterson got the start with Nic Batum (groin) sitting out, and it was just his eighth appearance of the season. The veteran made the most of his 20 minutes, hitting all three of his three-point attempts and adding a block on the defensive end. If Batum misses any additional time, Patterson could temporarily stick in the lineup.