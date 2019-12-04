Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Scores 19 points off bench
Patterson accounted for 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Monday's game against Portland.
It was Patterson's first game in double figures since November 11th as he's seen his role dip significantly since the return of Paul George. Considering that Patterson had seen fewer than 10 minutes in 10-of-11 games heading into Tuesday, it's unlikely that he'll replicate the line or the 26 minutes of run anytime soon.
