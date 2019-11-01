Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Slump continues
Patterson finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of action during the Clippers' 103-97 victory over the Spurs on Thursday.
Patterson's 20-point explosion against Golden State is now looking like a distant anomaly, as the veteran has compiled a total of 11 points in the four games since the Clippers' win over the Warriors. While the forward has been a regular member of the starting lineup to this point in the season, his role as a starter is in jeopardy with Paul George (shoulder) expected to return sometime in November.
