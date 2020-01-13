Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Starting again Sunday
Patterson will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Patterson will start at power forward in place of Maurice Harkless. Sunday's game will be Patterson's fifth start since Nov. 14 as the 30-year-old is averaging 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.
