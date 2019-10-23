Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Starting in opener
Patterson will start at power forward during Tuesday's opener against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doc Rivers cited Patterson's shooting and post defense when noting why the decision was made. Patterson has shot over 35 percent from three in six of the past seven years.
