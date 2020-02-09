Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Starting Saturday
Patterson is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Timberwolves.
Newly-acquired Marcus Morris (not injury related) isn't ready to play Saturday, so Patterson will receive another spot start. Patterson is averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.1 minutes over his 17 starts this season.
