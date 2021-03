Patterson is starting Thursday against the Spurs, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Patterson will receive his second start of the season with Serge Ibaka (back) and Kawhi Leonard (foot) out, while Marcus Morris (calf) is also questionable. In his lone previous start this season, the 32-year-old managed to score a season high of 13 points to go along with three rebounds across 20 minutes.