Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Starts Sunday
Patterson is in the starting lineup for the Clippers on Sunday against Orlando.
The veteran was questionable coming in, but he'll get the start at power forward with Paul George out of the lineup. Ivica Zubac and Maurice Harkless join Patterson in the frontcourt.
